Andrew Hawkins
Andrew Hawkins is Director of the campaign platform Democracy 3.0 and is a Trustee of Premier.
- Opinion
After the Jonathan Fletcher abuse scandal: 5 questions for Christians
Jonathan Fletcher was vicar of Emmanual Church Wimbledon and highly regarded in the conservative evangelical community for three decades. But according to a new report from Christian safeguarding charity Thirtyone:eight, he engaged in sexually abusive behaviour and church leaders failed to handle allegations properly. Andrew Hawkins says it is time for Christians to learn important lessons