Andrew Gant

Andrew Gant is the author of Deck The Hall: The stories of our favourite Christmas carols (Hodder Faith). Andrew is a composer, conductor, singer, lecturer and author. From 2000-2013, he was organist, choirmaster and composer at Her Majesty's Chapels Royal, leading the choir at state events, including the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother and the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton. He lives in Oxford and is a stipendiary lecturer at St Peter's College, University of Oxford.