Andrew Conway

Andrew Conway is a disciple of the Lord Jesus who has occasionally had the privilege of being ridiculed for the master. He is also privileged to be Sarah-Jayne’s husband, Annie and Peter’s father; and the minister of Second Comber Presbyterian church. He is passionate about honouring Christ in the whole of life, including his hobbies of reading and woodwork. He is the author of The Right to be Ridiculed (Onwards & Upwards)