Amy Orr-Ewing
Dr Amy Orr-Ewing is an international author, speaker and theologian who addresses the deep questions of our day with meaningful answers found in the Christian Faith. She is the author of multiple books including ‘Where is God in All the Suffering?’ and bestselling, ‘Why Trust the Bible?’ Over the last twenty years, Amy has given talks and answered questions on university campuses around the world.
- Opinion
Ravi Zacharias (1946-2020): Evangelist, preacher, friend
Dr Amy Orr-Ewing pays tribute to the evangelist Ravi Zacharias who has died today aged 74
- Archive content
The Apologist: Don’t confuse Jesus with Che Guevara
Amy Orr-Ewing responds to the latest reinterpretation of Jesus in bestselling book, Zealot, by Reza Aslan.
- Archive content
The Apologist: Can atheism be 'tried on' for size?
Amy Orr-Ewing assesses whether belief can be treated like a pair of trousers that no longer fit – and what to do when doubt strikes.
- Archive content
The Apologist: What proof is there?
Christian apologist Amy Orr-Ewing responds to some of the biggest objections to the resurrection.
- Archive content
Amy Orr-Ewing: Searching for Meaning
Is there a God? It was the name of a week of mission I was invited to lead in a local school. The title was decided by the teenagers; they made the banners, designed the T-shirts and were enthusiastic from start to finish.
- Archive content
Amy Orr-Ewing: Christianity has always staked everything on actually being true
It was 6.30am on a Sunday and I was standing in the kitchen waiting for the kettle to boil. I was preparing to do a series of BBC radio interviews later that morning when my mobile rang – it was a producer wondering if I could do an extra piece on whether faith can answer the big questions of life.
- Archive content
Amy Orr-Ewing: Is the Bible bad news for women?
I have just returned from the beautiful city of Vienna. It is an extraordinary place of music, culture, stunning architecture, Christmas markets and smiling people.