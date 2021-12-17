Amy Boucher-Pye
Amy Boucher Pye is a writer, speaker and spiritual director. She’s the author of four books, including the newly released 7 Ways to Pray and the award-winning Finding Myself in Britain. Find her at amyboucherpye.com.
The Daily Examen: How this ancient practice could refresh your prayer life
Want to re-connect with God? Try praying the Daily Examen. Amy Boucher Pye explains how you can give it a go
3 ways to pray
Prayer doesn’t have to be confusing or intimidating says Amy Boucher-Pye. Here’s how to make it part of your everyday life