Alistair McKitterick
Alistair McKitterick is a tutor and lecturer at Moorlands College where he teaches biblical and practical theology and apologetics. He has degrees in physics and theology and his research is in how teaching intelligent design enables evangelicals to share their faith more confidently with those holding to a secular or materialist worldview. He lives in Chichester with his wife Emily and has four children.
Atheism is trying to undermine these 7 biblical concepts. But it will fail
In re-defining Christian concepts of morality, the soul, free will and more, atheism is leaving our society hollow and directionless. By contrast, it is belief in the God of scripture which upholds and strengthens our understanding of meaning, truth and freedom, argues Alistair McKitterick