Ali Burnett
Ali Burnett is a freelance broadcaster and writer, and a trustee of SaltSellers UK, a charity seeking to place ads for the Christian faith on commercial music radio and who provide media training workshops
Contact info
- Website:
- www.saltsellers.info
- Opinion
If Christians want to be understood, they must work with the media, not against it
Ahead of the National Day of Prayer for the Media, journalist Ali Burnett says it’s time for the Church to stop being frightened of engaging with the mainstream press