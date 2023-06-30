Alexandra Davis
Alexandra Davis is Director of Marketing and Communications at Pilgrims’ Friend Society, a Christian charity which supports older people through the provision of care homes and independent living housing schemes.
Contact info
- Website:
- www.pilgrimsfriend.org.uk
- Opinion
Want to age well? Try this mid-life MOT
We think, talk and plan for all other important life stages – school, marriage, career – so why not our later life, asks Alexandra Davis?
- Opinion
Loneliness is worse than ever. It’s time for Christians to build ageless friendships
People who go to Church can feel just as isolated as those who don’t.But intergenerational relationships can help, says Alexandra Davis
- Opinion
New research shows even Christians fear ageing. But we shouldn’t
Having a Christian faith doesn’t stop us worrying about ageing, but it can help us prepare well
- Opinion
Dear Boris, the cost of social care is not ‘catastrophic’. Every life matters to God
Boris Johnson has raised national insurance in a pledge to end the “catastrophic” costs of social care. But Alexandra Davis takes issue with the word, and says every individual is of infinite worth to God