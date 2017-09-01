Alastair Roberts
Alastair Roberts is a scholar and author of the forthcoming book Heirs Together: A Theology of the Sexes (Crossway). He lives in the north of England, blogs at alastairadversaria.com and tweets at @zugzwanged
- Opinion
Christian clarity on human nature has never been more needed. That is why I signed the Nashville Statement on sexuality
The Nashville Statement on LGBT issues and Christian theology has generated a lot of discussion this week. Scholar and author Alastair Roberts explains why he signed it.