Alanzo Paul

Alanzo is a speaker at The Oxford Centre for Christian Apologetics (OCCA) where he is primarily focused on addressing metaphysical and existential questions like: ‘Does God exist?’, ‘Why does God allow suffering (and evil)’, ‘What is the meaning of life?’. Born and raised in Canada, Alanzo became a Christian in 2009 after struggling with drug addiction for over ten years. He has a degree in theology from the University of Oxford and an MA in theological studies from the University of Toronto. He lives near Oxford with his wife.