Alan Palmer
Alan Palmer is lead chaplain at James Paget University Hospital in Great Yarmouth
- Reviews
City of Echoes - Jessica Wärnberg
Jessica Wärnberg has a background in religious history and the history of art; she certainly brings an artistic touch to this magnificent book. Painting word pictures using shades, colour and contrast, Wärnberg demonstrates rigorous research and a deft touch in handling complex historical material. This is a majestic piece of ...
- Real Life
‘My wife had a psychotic episode, then I was diagnosed with incurable cancer. Here are 16 lessons we're learning in God's classroom'
Serious illness has brought my wife and I closer to one another, and closer to God, says Alan Palmer, as he lists 16 spiritual lessons he's learned in the midst of crippling treatment for blood cancer