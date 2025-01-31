AJ Gomez

AJ Gomez

AJ Gomez is news and features journalist for Premier Christianity where he covers a wide range of topics including faith, culture and current events. With a passion for exploring the intersection of faith and society, Augustus aims to provide insightful and thought-provoking content that resonates with a diverse audience

  • Downtime-May-25
    Reviews

    Downtime

    2025-01-31T14:54:00

    What the Premier Christianity team are enjoying this month

  • 472601056_583637754644583_5346379770103603355_n
    Opinion

    Did I just watch revival in the UK begin?

    2025-01-30T12:08:00

    Amid claims that Gen Z is increasingly turning to spirituality, AJ Gomez gathered with hundreds of young Christians to contend for spiritual renewal in their nation. As he listened to the stories of God at work, he felt something shift in him, too, he says

  • Screenshot 2024-12-19 at 11.04.54
    Reviews

    Downtime

    2024-12-19T16:22:00

    Here’s what the Premier Christianity team are enjoying this month

  • New-round-01
    News Analysis

    The biggest Christian news stories of 2024

    2024-12-19T12:32:00

    As a new year dawns, we round up the good, the bad and the memorable from the past twelve months 