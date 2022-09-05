Aimee Byrd
A former coffee cafe owner, Aimee is the author of The Sexual Reformation, Recovering from Biblical Manhood and Womanhood, and Why Can't We Be Friends? She lives in Frederick, USA and wrotes on her blog www.aimeebyrd.com
- Opinion
What Matt Chandler’s confession says about women, friendship and the gospel
The pastor of The Village church, Texas, has confessed to an inappropriate online relationship with a woman, and taken an indefinite leave of absence. But the framing of their relationship suggests men cannot have healthy relationships with women, and that is not a good gospel witness, says Aimee Byrd