Aaron Damiani serves as the Rector of Immanuel Anglican Church, Chicago and is the author of Earth Filled With Heaven and The Good of Giving Up (Moody). Aaron writes and speaks regularly about spiritual formation, leadership and recovering the gifts of the ancient church for today's challenges. Aaron and his wife Laura live with their four kids in Chicago, Illinois.
Before we can fully celebrate Easter, we need the wilderness of Lent
Everyone loves the celebration of Easter Sunday, but not so much the long season of preparation that is Lent. But if we try to skip straight to the good part, we miss the spiritual depth that God is looking to grow in us, says Aaron Damiani
Burnout caused me to deconstruct my Christian faith, but liturgy helped me put it back together again
When tragedy caused Aaron Damiani to doubt everything he believed, it was ancient church practices that provided him with the space and safety he needed to believe again