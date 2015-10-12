Gillan Scott
Deputy editor at Archbishop Cranmer. Founder of the God & politics in the UK blog. www.archbishopcranmer.com
- Archive content
The Ashley Madison affair
Deception, duplicity and leading a double life is the oldest trick in the book, says Gillan Scott, following the hacking of the world’s largest website dedicated to infidelity
- Opinion
Tim Farron is our first openly evangelical party leader in a century. Will he survive?
Being an evangelical Christian isn't easy in politics, so 'how will Farron fare?' asks Gillan Scott.